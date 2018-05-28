Home > Communities > Student >

British man not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad

Mick Howarth British educationist not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad

Mike Howarth says Nigerian education system is not broken, it only has some difficulties and those who have the means send their children abroad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British man not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad play

Nigerian students

(Infoguidenigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A British higher education specialist, Mick Howarth has said he is not happy that Nigerian students travel abroad to get university education.

Howarth who is also the Director-General of Global Education Study Centre, said this while expressing the fallen standard of education in Nigeria.

The educationist who spoke with journalists at his Lagos office as part of the preparation for the 12th anniversary of his Centre said, his study centre is a British Council approved education recruitment agency adding that the centre represents universities in Europe, North America, Asia and the Caribbean.

FG allegedly abandons 19 Nigerian post-graduate students in Russia play

Nigerian students stranded in Russia used to illustrate the story.

(Premium Times)

ALSO READ: NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

Howards, however, praises Nigerian Universities for producing students who perform excellently abroad, despite the difficult environment in which they are operating.

He said: “I am not happy that Nigerian students are leaving the country to study abroad. You know most parents obviously want their children to have a good education.

‘’Generally, education is given most priority abroad and I know how difficult it is here to get a good quality education. Some of the universities I worked with here have capable staff even sometimes without pay, lack of equipment to study particularly in technology subjects, etc. I think the system is not broken; it has some difficulties and those who can afford it send their wards abroad or to private universities.

“When students come in and show me their credentials, I noticed that they have a good match when compared with their oversea counterparts, which shows that the quality is better.

Howarth, therefore, said his study centre is talking to students and parents about the cost of studying abroad in order to get them high-quality education.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities...bullet
2 National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved...bullet
3 National Universities Commission NUC may approve 292 new private...bullet

Related Articles

Lagos State University Best graduating student's first WAEC result was full of F9s
Ogunsanya Fuad Ambode adopts LASU's best graduating student, gives him N5m
National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities in Nigeria
Adekunle Ajasin University Students are reportedly prepared to drop out over tuition hike
University of Calabar UNICAL suspends lecturer for allegedly issuing fake certificates to students
Benue State University BSU students shut down school again over tuition fee increase
National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved varsities for postgraduate studies in Nigeria
Hosannah Evie This Nigerian medical student in US needs your financial support to graduate
Federal University of Technology, Akure 2 FUTA students invent health device for Microsoft contest

Student Pulse

JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
Is'haq Oloyede JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
5 misconceptions about the students of this school
Covenant University 5 misconceptions about students of this tertiary institution
8 universities under investigation for illegally running degree programs
NUC 8 universities under investigation for illegally running degree programs
Over 8500 candidates denied admission at FUT-Minna
FUT Minna School Appoints Amos Nmadu Kolo as new Registrar