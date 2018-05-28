British man not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad

news

A British higher education specialist, Mick Howarth has said he is not happy that Nigerian students travel abroad to get university education.

Howarth who is also the Director-General of Global Education Study Centre, said this while expressing the fallen standard of education in Nigeria.

The educationist who spoke with journalists at his Lagos office as part of the preparation for the 12th anniversary of his Centre said, his study centre is a British Council approved education recruitment agency adding that the centre represents universities in Europe, North America, Asia and the Caribbean.

ALSO READ: NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

Howards, however, praises Nigerian Universities for producing students who perform excellently abroad, despite the difficult environment in which they are operating.

He said: “I am not happy that Nigerian students are leaving the country to study abroad. You know most parents obviously want their children to have a good education.

‘’Generally, education is given most priority abroad and I know how difficult it is here to get a good quality education. Some of the universities I worked with here have capable staff even sometimes without pay, lack of equipment to study particularly in technology subjects, etc. I think the system is not broken; it has some difficulties and those who can afford it send their wards abroad or to private universities.

“When students come in and show me their credentials, I noticed that they have a good match when compared with their oversea counterparts, which shows that the quality is better.”

Howarth, therefore, said his study centre is talking to students and parents about the cost of studying abroad in order to get them high-quality education.