Cynthia Morgan blasts MC Galaxy for belittling Tekno over stars' beef

Wizkid vs Davido Cynthia Morgan blasts MC Galaxy for belittling Tekno over stars' beef

MC Galaxy shaded Tekno for meddling into Davido and Wizkid's beef, saying he's not in their level.

  • Published:
Cynthia Morgan play

Cynthia Morgan blasts MC Galaxy over Tekno insult

(icynthiamorgan/Instagram)

MC Galaxy and Cynthia Morgan cross paths on social media over the trending Wizkid, Davido and Tekno drama.

The 'Sekem' singer shaded Tekno on Instagram, writing that the 'Pana' singer was not anywhere close to the level Wizkid and Davido are operating on.

MC Galaxy gets called out by dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan play

MC Galaxy gets called out by dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan

( MCG Empire)

 

"Funny how CEOs who control 100% of their income are talking while an employee that rarely takes home 20% is trying to interfere. Abeg stay humble! We know say you never reach their levels. Let's just sit and watch because if two elephants dey fight, na ground dey suffer am. You make hits. we make money!" 

Cynthia Morgan tells MC Galaxy to shut up over Tekno sub play

Cynthia Morgan tells MC Galaxy to shut up over Tekno sub

(icynthiamorgan/Instagram)

Cynthia Morgan then replied saying;

"The Nigerian music industry is so immature, led by leaders who are not truly leaders. If you want to be a leader, you can't be everyone's friend. I see MC Galaxy saying something about lions and 20 percent, yo bro you know I like you a lot, but you need to shut up, every lion was once a cub, and btw it's easy for anyone to call themselves lions, real lions don't need a description. By their prints you shall know them."

" I don't need a feature from that country, most of y'all are below par . Thank God created me in a way that I am so unique...so I can always say my mind. If you don't need me, I don't need you"

She further added  that Wizkid and Davido were  using the whole drama to get more public attention.

"Those dudes are just doing their own and using you to get views. That's the business. LOL. Blessings fall on me bro. Swerve."

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Buzz

