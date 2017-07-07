MC Galaxy and Cynthia Morgan cross paths on social media over the trending Wizkid, Davido and Tekno drama.

The 'Sekem' singer shaded Tekno on Instagram, writing that the 'Pana' singer was not anywhere close to the level Wizkid and Davido are operating on.

"Funny how CEOs who control 100% of their income are talking while an employee that rarely takes home 20% is trying to interfere. Abeg stay humble! We know say you never reach their levels. Let's just sit and watch because if two elephants dey fight, na ground dey suffer am. You make hits. we make money!"

Cynthia Morgan then replied saying;

"The Nigerian music industry is so immature, led by leaders who are not truly leaders. If you want to be a leader, you can't be everyone's friend. I see MC Galaxy saying something about lions and 20 percent, yo bro you know I like you a lot, but you need to shut up, every lion was once a cub, and btw it's easy for anyone to call themselves lions, real lions don't need a description. By their prints you shall know them."

" I don't need a feature from that country, most of y'all are below par . Thank God created me in a way that I am so unique...so I can always say my mind. If you don't need me, I don't need you"

She further added that Wizkid and Davido were using the whole drama to get more public attention.

"Those dudes are just doing their own and using you to get views. That's the business. LOL. Blessings fall on me bro. Swerve."