9ice, Small Doctor, Junior Boy, Jaywon thrill at industry nite

Industry Nite 9ice, Shuga band, Small Doctor, others gave fans some feel good music

Emotions, nostalgia and good vibes were the hallmark of the weekly music event edition headlined by Adigun Alapomeji 9ice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Industry Nite with legendary Nigerian singer 9ice as headliner held Wednesday July 5, 2017 at the Renaissance Hotel GRA Ikeja Lagos.

The night as usual witnessed some upcoming talents get up on stage and try to impress and sell their music to the audience.

The Shuga band also brought some nostalgia back performing some good 70s oldies tracks such as the ‘Ain’t no stopping us now’ classic by R&B duo McFadden and Whitehead.

Some of Nigeria's reigning comedians also came to show love to 9ice Including the veteran Tee A the comedian, new school comedian Kenny Blaq, Bash the comedian amongst others.

Following another performance by one of 9ice’s female fan singer who performed very beautifully in Yoruba songs of prayer and hope for better a life, and in between hailing ID Cabasa and 9ice, the ‘Alapomeji’ was ushered in by Spanky Manolo the industry nite host.

However, before 9ice could utter a note, the power on the stage seemed to have been cut off for unexplained and unclear reasons. This led to about 15 mins of inactivity before 9ice who had since gotten off the stage then got re-introduced by hypeman Spanky.

The legend took over from then on, immediately getting into his zone started his performance with ‘Photocopy’, which he then challenged fans to come forward and sing every single word of the song for a cash prize reward of N50,000 among other goodies.

Some of the singer’s fans did step up to the stage, and gave it a go but couldn’t make it to the finish line. In the end no one could wrap up all the lyrics without choking. It was a fun sight.

9ice then went ahead to sing the whole thing all by himself, which the audience did their best to sing along and mumble the rest.

Of course the night wasn’t going to be complete if he hadn’t performed his current wave making song ‘Living things’ which he performed along with the past popular hits  including ‘No be mistake’ ‘Life drama’ ‘Gongo aso’ and ‘Street credibility’.

ID Cabasa was in the mix of things as he took to the keyboard while 9ice with the microphone  performed ‘Anytime’, an emotional reflective song off his 2009 “Tradition”album which 9ice told the audience would always bring tears to his face, as that song talked about how he grew up in penury along with his mother.

9ice still in his emotional state gave major props to ID Cabasa, narrating to the audience how the producer gave him the last money on him - N500 to go buy CDs trekking to the computer village in Ikeja from Akoka with which he would use to house the songs they had worked on together, which marked a turning point for him. 

The ‘Street credibility’ singer rounded off the performance of the night covering some Fela Anikulapo Kuti songs and then reverting to some of his other pop songs.

