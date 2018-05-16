This is why your inbox is full of privacy policy updates

news

Internet giants, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn among others are rushing to get their new privacy policies and terms of service in order.

Users across the globe have been receiving notifications about it popping up on their mobile phones and in emails requiring them to update their privacy policies.

In Nigeria, the likes of Facebook., Instagram, LinkedIn, Gmail etc. have been notifying users to update their account privacy.

“This month, we’re updating our Privacy Policy to make it easier for you to understand what information we collect and why we collect it. We’ve also taken steps to improve our Privacy Checkup and other controls we provide to safeguard your data and protect your privacy.

“Nothing is changing about your current settings or how your information is processed. Rather, we’ve improved the way we describe our practises and how we explain the options you have to update, manage, export, and delete your data

“We’re making these updates as new data protection regulations come into effect in the European Union, and we’re taking the opportunity to make improvements for Google users around the world,” a privacy policy statement from Google reads.

The driving force behind this change is Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), which has been approved since 2016 goes into effect on May 25, 2018.

What is General Data Protection Regulations?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679 is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union.

It also addresses the export of personal data outside the EU. The GDPR aims primarily to give control to citizens and residents over their personal data and to simplify the regulatory environment for international business by unifying the regulation within the EU.

Why is it so important for Africa, Nigeria?

Companies in Africa doing business with the EU are also expected to assess their data processing practises in line with Europe’s new data rules.

Also, most of these giant tech companies are offshore of the international community and one application apply to other, only that they may not receive the big hammer when the law is broke locally.

What should you do?

- Go to the settings page

- Adjust your account to your purpose and rules of engagement

- You can also delete your account.

In March 2018, Facebook, the social networking site, overhauled its privacy settings and other important tools to make it easier to find for users and control.

Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, Policy and Ashlie Beringer, VP and Deputy General Counsel at Facebook had said that the new update is in addition to Mark Zuckerberg’s announcements on cracking down on abuse of the platform, strengthening policies, and making it easier for people to revoke apps’ ability of third party's usage of one's data.