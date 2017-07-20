Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  You may soon use Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant to control your air conditioning (MSFT)

Tech You may soon use Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant to control your air conditioning (MSFT)

  • Published:

Microsoft is trying to push Cortana in the smart home.

Microsoft's GLAS thermostat. play

Microsoft's GLAS thermostat.

(Microsoft/YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant is making the jump from computers and smartphones to the Internet of Things.

Johnson Controls, a company that develops services that manage buildings' ventilation and fire detection systems, just unveiled a smart thermostat that comes with Cortana built in. The company showed off the thermostat, dubbed GLAS, in a short video posted on YouTube on Wednesday.

Similar to rival smart thermostats like Google's Nest or Hive in the UK, GLAS can detects whether you're in the room, and tells you what the air quality is. It also comes with a touchscreen display where you can check the temperature, air quality, energy usage, and even calendar information. Its main difference is that you can interact with it using a voice assistant.

null play

null

(Microsoft/YouTube)

GLAS, runs on Microsoft's Windows 10 IoT Core, which is a version of the software giant's flagship operating system that was developed for smaller devices. We first saw GLAS on The Verge.

But neither Microsoft nor Johnson Controls whether the thermostat will be sold to consumers in the UK or US, or how much it will cost.

The thermostat is just the latest example of Microsoft pushing its voice assistant in the smart home. The Creators Update to Windows 10 IoT Core, which the company released in March, allows smart appliances with screens to run Cortana. It's possible GLAS is intended to show you what you can do, and it might be an indication that you'll be seeing a lot more smart gadgets featuring Cortana popping up over the next year.

Here's Johnson Controls' video for GLAS:

Top 3

1 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here are...bullet
2 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
3 Tech How to tell if you're going to break up, according to a...bullet

Tech

Johnny Depp.
Tech More of Johnny Depp's outrageous spending has come out, including a $7,000 couch from the Kardashians
John McCain.
Tech I saw brain cancer like John McCain's erase someone I love — and it shows why healthcare coverage is so crucial
microsoft ceo satya nadella
Tech Microsoft reports a big beat on earnings, stock edges up (MSFT)
null
Sports O.J. Simpson was granted parole, and could be out of prison as early as October 1