Tech :  Why paper cuts hurt so much

Paper cuts hurt because they're not a clean cut. Learn more on why they hurt and how to treat them.

The dangers of paper lurk at the microscopic level and they can cause a lot of pain.

Paper can cut through wood and plastic and lacerate skin with ease. Following is a transcript of the video.

Why do paper cuts hurt so much? There are a few reasons.

First, our fingers and hands are loaded with sensitive nerves. When you get a paper cut the nerves send pain signals to your brain.

Plus, a paper cut is not a clean cut. If you look at the edge of paper under a microscope you'll see it's jagged, sort of like shark teeth.

This leads to messier, more painful wounds. Lastly, paper is made from wood and chemicals. So, that wood and chemical combination can get stuck in the skin. This can irritate the cut and bother you for days.

Next time you get a paper cut, be sure to wash the wound and put a band aid on it. You'll be thankful you did.

