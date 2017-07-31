Tech :  Who are the best PR people in the tech industry in 2017? Nominate your favorites

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

  • Published:

Tell us about your favorite PR pro.

(Business Insider)
Behind every great tech company is a person who makes sure the company puts its best foot forward: its public relations professionals.

And it's time for our annual shout-out to the best of them: Business Insider's annual PR 50 list of the best communications pros in the tech industry.

We're fairly sure we already know who most of them are. But we also wanted to give you a chance to tell us about the amazing PR person at your company and what they've done for your company in the last year.

So we've posted a nomination form where you can do just that. (Special note: do not email anyone at Business Insider with your nominations. Please just fill out the form.)

The deadline for nominations is August 11, 2017.

We're looking for people who are ...

  • Well-connected, working with high-visibility tech companies or industry luminaries
  • Well-liked by journalists (tell us why!)
  • Influential and known outside of the companies they represent

Feel free to share this nomination form with your favorite PR social network, too.

