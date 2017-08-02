Tech :  What you need to know in advertising today

Snapchat is going back to college.

The company has asked college newspapers, including those from Yale and Dartmouth, to produce local campus editions for its Discover section this fall semester, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

In other news:

YouTube is making a play for Nickelodeon's lunch money. Brands are starting to make "upfront" ad spending commitments to YouTube Kids, Google's kids-only app that was rolled out in February of 2015.

Why Hampton by Hilton doesn't want to give its consumers #vacaygoals. The brand is trying to differentiate itself from the "sea of sameness" in its category by embracing the unpleasant realities of travel in its latest marketing campaign.

Tim Hortons' Canadian sales drop following reports that the brand is losing its identity as a national icon. Tim Hortons' Canadian sales fell 0.6% in the most recent quarter.

Facebook is building a video chat device and smart speaker to debut next year.

When Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi got her pivotal promotion, her mother cut off the announcement and sent her out to get milk instead. Nooyi described the night on a post on LinkedIn.

Meet "Lady Desirée," a single mother of three whose life changed after posting a video to YouTube. Desirée Wright hit it big in 2015 when she recorded herself playing piano melodies of the epic music from the first "Destiny" game.

The BBC just built an experimental iPlayer that knows who you are by your voice. The player was developed in partnership with Microsoft.

