Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  USA and Japan had a giant robot duel – and the winner was clear

Tech USA and Japan had a giant robot duel – and the winner was clear

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The robot's creators went head-to-head inside their giant robots to see which one was superior. Watch to find out who won.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The USA and Japan just went head-to-head in a giant robot fight.

The robots were piloted by their creators who agreed to the fight two years ago.

In the first match, USA's Iron Glory went up against Japan's Kuratas. Iron Glory was knocked down with one punch within seconds of the fight beginning.

The USA's second robot, Eagle Prime, managed to defeat Kuratas using a giant chainsaw.

The company behind the fight, MegaBots, wants to turn the fights into a league sport.

Produced by Jasper Pickering.

Top 3

1 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet
2 Tech How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTVbullet
3 Tech 5 important things to note about the launch of Kwesé Tv in Nigeriabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Tech evangelist Robert Scoble
Tech 3 women have accused Robert Scoble of sexual and verbal harassment
MongoDB's IPO day.
Tech People told the MongoDB founders they were 'completely crazy' and now the company is worth $1.6 billion
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Tech Twitter admits it hasn't kept its promises to make the site safer and published deadlines for new rules (TWTR)
Masayoshi Son
Tech SoftBank plans to invest roughly $880 billion in tech through its already-massive Vision Fund