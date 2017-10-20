Tech :  USA and Japan had a giant robot duel – and the winner was clear

The USA and Japan just went head-to-head in a giant robot fight.

The robots were piloted by their creators who agreed to the fight two years ago.

In the first match, USA's Iron Glory went up against Japan's Kuratas. Iron Glory was knocked down with one punch within seconds of the fight beginning.

The USA's second robot, Eagle Prime, managed to defeat Kuratas using a giant chainsaw.

The company behind the fight, MegaBots, wants to turn the fights into a league sport.

