Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  UK cybersecurity firm Darktrace has raised another $75 million at an $825 million valuation

Tech UK cybersecurity firm Darktrace has raised another $75 million at an $825 million valuation

  • Published:

The money came from Insight Venture Partners, Summit Partners, KKR, and TenEleven Ventures.

Darktrace director of technology Dave Palmer has experience in both the public and private sector. play

Darktrace director of technology Dave Palmer has experience in both the public and private sector.

(Darktrace)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Darktrace, the UK cybersecurity company backed by Autonomy billionaire Mike Lynch, has raised another $75 million (£58 million) to fuel its growth.

The tech startup, founded in Cambridge in 2013, is now valued at $825 million (£639 million).

US investor Insight Venture Partners led the latest funding round, while existing investors Summit Partners, KKR, and TenEleven Ventures also participated.

Darktrace did not specify in the press release how it plans to spend the money but Business Insider has asked and is waiting to hear back.

Darktrace's "enterprise immune system" technology has been deployed by 3,000 organisations worldwide and the company claims that its contracts are now worth $200 million (£154 million), an increase of 140% from last year. The company's headcount has doubled to 500 employees over the past 12 months.

Darktrace's "enterprise immune system" platform. play

Darktrace's "enterprise immune system" platform.

(Darktrace)

Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace, said in a statement: "Insight Venture Partners has a proven record of partnering with tech-focused firms, and its backing of Darktrace is another strong validation of the fundamental and differentiated technology that the Enterprise Immune System represents.

"It marks another critical milestone for the company as we experience unprecedented growth in the US market and are rapidly expanding across Latin America and Asia Pacific in particular, as organizations are increasingly turning to our AI approach to enhance their resilience to cyber-attackers."

Jeff Horing, managing director at Insight Venture Partners, added: "In just four years, Darktrace has established itself as a world leader in AI-powered security. Insight is proud to partner with Darktrace to continue to drive its strong growth and superior product market fit."

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Microsoft finally releases its secret weapon in the cloud wars...bullet

Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Tech The 'supercycle' that's supposed to power iPhone 8 sales could just be a 'cycle' (AAPL)
It's tough, being European.
Tech 12 of the coolest gadgets, apps, and tech products not available in Europe
google ceo sundar pichai
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Plans for Apple's data centre in Ireland.
Tech Apple is planning to build another data centre in Denmark as courts hold up its Irish server farm (AAPL)