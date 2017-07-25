Tech :  Trump says Apple promised to build 'three big plants' in the United States (AAPL)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This isn't the first time that Trump has said he talked to Cook about a big manufacturing facility

President Donald Trump said that Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to build "three big plants" in the United States in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I spoke to [Cook], he’s promised me three big plants—big, big, big,” Trump told the Journal.

This isn't the first time that Trump has said he talked to Cook about a big manufacturing facility. During his campaign, Trump called several times for Apple to build its products in the United States.

In January, Trump said that Cook had "his eyes open" to building a manufacturing facility in the United States.

Of course, Apple doesn't do any of its own manufacturing, save for some production in Ireland. Apple also does contracts some Mac Pro production in Texas to Flex. It contracts with big manufacturers like Foxconn to build its iPhones and other computers, mostly in China.

Foxconn is expected to make an announcement about building United States-based manufacturing in states including Wisconsin and Michigan as soon as Wednesday, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported on Tuesday.

Apple declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal.

