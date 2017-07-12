Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech This year's Prime Day beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be the biggest day in Amazon's history (AMZN)

Amazon's annual shopping holiday for Prime members broke records.

This year's Prime Day was the biggest in Amazon's history, the company said.

The annual event, which discounts items for Amazon Prime members, beat out Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be the biggest shopping day Amazon has ever had. The ecommerce giant said the event grew 60% since last year, but didn't provide specific sales figures.

Prime Day lasted for 30 hours from July 10 through July 11, with more new members joining Amazon Prime "than on any single day in Amazon history," the company reported. Amazon didn't say how many new Prime members signed up though.

The most popular item during this year's Prime Day was the Alexa-enabled Echo Dot. Amazon devices aside, the most popular items sold in the US were an Instant Pot pressure cooker and a 23andMe DNA test.

