Tech :  This map shows the devastating impact of fires ravaging parts of California's wine country

This map details the Northern California counties affected by one of the worst firestorms in state history.

(Jeff Chiu/AP)
A series of fires whipped by powerful winds burned through Northern California's wine country on Monday. The eight-county blaze is being called one of the worst firestorms in state history.

Fourteen fires erupted overnight in the wine-making region north of San Francisco. Thousands of people have fled, and at least 1,500 homes, businesses, and other structures have burned.

A blaze called the Tubbs Fire has burned more than 35,000 acres in and around the city of Santa Rosa, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Atlas Fire in Napa Valley has devastated between 8,000 and 12,000 acres. The extent of the damage is unknown.

This map shows the counties affected by the firestorm and where some of the fires are burning, as of 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) on Monday. Scroll over the map to see county names.

