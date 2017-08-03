Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The season 3 trailer for Netflix's 'Narcos' teases new and terrifying villains

Tech The season 3 trailer for Netflix's 'Narcos' teases new and terrifying villains

  • Published:

The DEA's hunt for Pablo Escobar might be over on Netflix's "Narcos" but the fight is far from done.

Narcos s3 play

Narcos s3

(Netflix/YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The DEA's hunt for Pablo Escobar might be over on Netflix's "Narcos," but now agent Javier Peña, played by Pedro Pascal (aka Oberyn Martell), joins a new fight with new villains from the Cali Cartel.

Netflix just released the trailer for the third season, and it proves to be just as exciting, dark, and violent as the first two. And even without the presence of Pablo Escobar, there's still lots of cocaine.

The trailer makes the Cali Cartel sound terrifying. In voiceover, agent Peña says, "To take down the gentlemen of Cali, you'd have to be crazy, stupid, brave, and lucky all at the same time."

Season three of "Narcos" debuts on Netflix on September 1. Watch the trailer below:

Top 3

1 Tech We may have been wrong about ‘good’ cholesterol all this timebullet
2 Tech The 8 biggest questions we have after this week's 'Game of Thrones'bullet
3 Tech NASA has a job opening for someone to defend Earth from aliens...bullet

Tech

The Hydrogen One definitely isn't trying to be like most smartphones.
Tech Here's our first look at the mysterious $1,200 smartphone from RED, a company that makes cameras for blockbuster films
null
Tech Disney is working with The Void to open a special 'Star Wars' hyper-reality experience near its parks
An illustration of a black hole.
Tech 17 'facts' about space and Earth that you thought were true — but have been debunked by science
"The Emoji Movie."
Tech 'The Emoji Movie' used a sneaky tactic to make money despite its horrible Rotten Tomatoes score