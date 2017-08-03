Tech :  The live-action remake of 'The Lion King' may have found its Scar

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

"Doctor Strange" star Chiwetel Ejiofor is in talks to take on the villain role.

(Tristan Fewings/Getty)
Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King" already has stars like Donald Glover as Simba, John Oliver as Zazu, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa (he voiced the same character in the original animated feature) — and now it looks like they are close to landing their Scar.

According to The Wrap, "Doctor Strange" star Chiwetel Ejiofor is in talks to taking on the villain role, which was voiced by Jeremy Irons in the 1994 original movie.

The anticipated remake, which opens in theaters in July 2019, follows the success of CGI-heavy live-action movies Disney has recently given us, including "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast." "The Jungle Book" director Jon Favreau will be directing "The Lion King" remake.

The original "Lion King" is a beloved classic in the Disney archives. It won two Oscars and to-date (including re-releases over the years) has grossed over $968 million at the worldwide box office.

Ejiofor was nominated for best actor at the 2014 Academy Awards for his performance in "12 Years a Slave."

