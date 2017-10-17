Tech :  The Han Solo movie finally has a title, and people are already roasting it

Ron Howard on Tuesday used Twitter to give "Star Wars" fans some news. Production on the standalone Han Solo movie is wrapping up, and the film now has a title: "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Here's the director delivering the news:

For a movie that was given the code name "Red Cup" for three years through the different phases of production (a reference to the brand of Solo red cups), this title wasn't much of a stretch. Also, "Solo" has the double meaning of being Han's last name and also pointing out that he's a space smuggler who is a loner.

But now to the fun part: the internet's reaction. It's been swift, and people on social media seem very much unimpressed by the title choice. Below are some examples (we'll try to keep updating).

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is set to arrive in theaters May 25.

Here are some of the best reactions to the "Solo" title we've seen so far: