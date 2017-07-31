Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 20 most eligible doctors and medical professionals in New York City, according to dating app Hinge

  • Published:

The most eligible doctors and medical professionals in New York City, based on data from dating app Hinge, are equally attractive and accomplished.

It's not easy finding love in a city of over 8 million people. But that's life for single people living in New York City, one of the biggest and most exciting cities of America.

The dating app Hinge, which launched a new app last fall to help people find relationships, has a ton of data about its most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes living in New York City. But the company most recently provided us with more data about a specific, highly sought-after subset of the NYC population: doctors and medical professionals.

Given how so many people are interested in dating single doctors and medical professionals, particularly in New York City, Hinge rounded up its 20 most eligible singles working in various medical fields. Take a look.

20. Joey Levin

20. Joey Levin play

20. Joey Levin

(Hinge)

Job Title: Resident Physician, Emergency Medicine

Education: SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



19. Heather Kunan

19. Heather Kunan play

19. Heather Kunan

(Hinge)

Job Title: Orthodontist

Education: University of Pennsylvania, New York University College of Dentistry

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



18. Kola Olugbade Jr.

18. Kola Olugbade Jr. play

18. Kola Olugbade Jr.

(Hinge)

Job Title: Urological Surgery Resident

Education: Johns Hopkins, University of Michigan Medical School

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



17. Christine Cha

17. Christine Cha play

17. Christine Cha

(Hinge)

Job Title: Emergency Nurse

Education: University of Michigan (BSE/BSN)

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



16. Martin Gagne

16. Martin Gagne play

16. Martin Gagne

(Hinge)

Job Title: Resident Physician

Education: University of Connecticut

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



15. Priam Sandilya

15. Priam Sandilya play

15. Priam Sandilya

(Hinge)

Job Title: Podiatry Student

Education: Rutgers University, New York College of Podiatric Medicine

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



14. Karan Khosla

14. Karan Khosla play

14. Karan Khosla

(Hinge)

Job Title: Resident Physician

Education: Virginia Tech, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



13. Ashley Goldenberg

13. Ashley Goldenberg play

13. Ashley Goldenberg

(Hinge)

Job Title: Dental Student

Education: Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, University of Michigan

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



12. Joe Park

12. Joe Park play

12. Joe Park

(Hinge)

Job Title: Resident Physician

Education: Georgetown University, Stony Brook School of Medicine

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



11. Debra Okafor

11. Debra Okafor play

11. Debra Okafor

(Hinge)

Job Title: Pediatric Resident Physician

Education: University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



10. Nick White

10. Nick White play

10. Nick White

(Hinge)

Job Title: Resident Physician

Education: Columbia University

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



9. Courtney Cartier

9. Courtney Cartier play

9. Courtney Cartier

(Hinge)

Job Title: General Surgery Resident (Doctor)

Education: New York College of Osteopathic Medicine

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



8. Hrishi Srinagesh

8. Hrishi Srinagesh play

8. Hrishi Srinagesh

(Hinge)

Job Title: Medical Student

Education: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Williams College

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



7. Heather McCartney

7. Heather McCartney play

7. Heather McCartney

(Hinge)

Job Title: Oncology Nurse

Education: Long Island University

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



6. Jay Feldman

6. Jay Feldman play

6. Jay Feldman

(Hinge)

Job Title: Medical Clerkship & CEO

Education: University of Florida, Touro College of Medicine

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



5. Sydney Karp

5. Sydney Karp play

5. Sydney Karp

(Hinge)

Job Title: Physician Assistant Student

Education: Syracuse University, Pace University

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



4. Brandon McDonald

4. Brandon McDonald play

4. Brandon McDonald

(Hinge)

Job Title: Dental Student

Education: Columbia University, College of Dental Medicine

Interested in: Men

Here's his dating profile.



3. Nicole Marchetto

3. Nicole Marchetto play

3. Nicole Marchetto

(Hinge)

Job Title: Obstetrics and Gynecology Resident

Education: Bucknell University, Drexel University College of Medicine, Drexel University School of Public Health

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



2. Haaris Beg

2. Haaris Beg play

2. Haaris Beg

(Hinge)

Job Title: Internal Medicine Resident

Education: Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Harvard University

Interested in: Women

Here's his dating profile.



1. Raquel Nestorovski

1. Raquel Nestorovski play

1. Raquel Nestorovski

(Hinge)

Job Title: Dentist

Education: Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, University of Michigan

Interested in: Men

Here's her dating profile.



