Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Streaming services are killing off the DVD and Blu-ray industry

Tech Streaming services are killing off the DVD and Blu-ray industry

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

DVDs may be headed for the same fate as VHS cassette tapes, as consumers change their viewing habits and binge on a variety of video streaming services. The shift from discs to online streaming can be seen in Digital Entertainment Group's year-end report, which found that US consumers spent nearly $6 billion more on subscription services like Netflix and HBO Go last year than they did on DVD and Blu-ray.

As this chart by Statisa shows, sales of all physical formats of video — such as DVD and Blu-ray discs, DVD subscription services, and video kiosk rentals like RedBox — experienced a substantial decline in 2017. Interestingly, video-on-demand services also saw a 7% decline, underscoring the growth in "cord cutters" who are ditching their monthly cable plans for streaming options. Whether consumers are motivated by cost savings, ease-of-use or immediacy, it's clear that internet has emerged as America's favorite method for video distribution.

chart of the day play

chart of the day

(Statisa)

Top 3

1 Tech We just saw the 'computer of the future,' and it's one of the best...bullet
2 Tech A Chinese company you've never heard of beat Samsung to the punch...bullet
3 Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

letterman
Tech Even with Barack Obama as a first guest, David Letterman is getting lukewarm reviews for his 'halfhearted' new Netflix talk show
Pete Holmes and Jamie Lee in Chicago for the premiere of the second season of "Crashing," January 11, 2018. The new season begins Sunday, January 14, on HBO.
Tech The secret to telling a joke and getting on HBO, according to 'Crashing' stars Pete Holmes and Jamie Lee
Tonya Harding Frazer Harrison Getty
Tech Tonya Harding's agent quits after she allegedly demanded reporters stop bringing up her past, or be fined $25,000
all the money in the world sony
Tech Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to work on the 'All the Money in the World' reshoots unless he got paid more than $1 million dollars