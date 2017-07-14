Tech :  Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has a message for laid-off Microsoft workers: Work for me (CRM, MSFT)

Marc Benioff has a message for those left unemployed after Microsoft's latest reorg: Work at Salesforce.

The CEO of the online giant took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to take multiple jabs at his competitor — and pointedly included the email address for Salesforce's recruiters.

Microsoft announced July 6 that it would cut 10% of its global sales team — around 5,000 people. Around the same time, Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois resigned, although it's unclear whether his departure was related to the company's reorganization.

It remains to be seen whether DuBois or any of the fellow former Microsoft workers take Benioff up on his offer.