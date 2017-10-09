Tech :  Photos show how wildfires are ravaging parts of California's wine country

Massive wildfires engulfed huge swaths of Northern California's wine country early on Monday, destroying at least 1500 homes, businesses, and other structures, and sending residents fleeing for their lives.

Thousands of people in the counties of Napa and Sonoma have evacuated the area, which is known for its vineyards and wineries. Six other counties were affected after a series of fires ignited on Sunday and grew as strong, dry winds spread the flames over fields and freeways.

By the time most Californians left for work on Monday, a blaze called the Tubbs Fire had burned more than 35,000 acres in and around the city of Santa Rosa, the Los Angeles Times reported. Nearby schools and hospitals have closed. Power outages are widespread.

The Atlas Fire in Napa has devastated an additional 8,000 to 12,000 acres.

Napa and Sonoma counties are the top winemaking regions in America.

There is the city of Napa and the county of Napa, considered the holy grail of wine country. It's home to more than 400 wineries, with many packed side by side along State Route 29.

Sonoma County stretches across nine cities and is three times the area of Napa County.

Videos and photos on social media showed fires burning out of control in Sonoma and Napa counties on Monday, moving through vegetation, buildings, roads, and mobile-home parks.

Santa Rosa, the largest city in Sonoma County, was hit the hardest.

A Kmart store on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa was engulfed in flames.

The Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel was among the scores of buildings destroyed.

Residents described "fleeing for their lives in the middle of the night from the fire, in cars or on foot," the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The extent of the damage is unknown.

In Napa, guests of the Silverado Resort and Spa were sleeping when an order to evacuate came on over the loudspeaker. The power went out as the flames crept closer.



"It was surreal," Chris Thomas, who arrived at the resort on Sunday with his wife for a wine-tasting trip, told the Chronicle. "When I started loading stuff into the car it was a hell-storm of smoke and ash. There were 30 to 40 mph winds. I couldn't even breathe."

The PGA Tour's season-opening event ended Sunday at the resort.

Near the Silverado Trail, a winery in Napa Valley burned.

Multimillion-dollar homes in and around the Silverado Country Club were destroyed.



"The fire has burned all the way through the Silverado Country Club," Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said at a press conference on Monday. Here's the aftermath.

A reported 14 large brush fires are burning in Northern California. The two largest fires are believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County.

The cause is under investigation.

Gov. Jerry Brown of California has declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties — a declaration that calls the California National Guard into action.

Mandatory evacuations are in place. One death has been reported at the time of writing.

People in San Francisco awoke to red, hazy skies and a thick stench of smoke on Monday.

It alarmed some residents, who suspected the flames reached much closer to San Francisco. Many posted on social media, and others called emergency responders.



The San Francisco Fire Department posted this from its official Twitter account.