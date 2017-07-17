Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  MAPPED: The largest tech company in every state

  • Published:

Data from the Fortune 1000 and Inc 5000 lists reveals which companies have the largest yearly revenues in each state.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the head of the largest tech company in the state of Washington.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the head of the largest tech company in the state of Washington.

(David Ryder/Getty Images)
You've likely heard of tech giants Amazon and Apple, but what about Foundant Technologies and Pedigree Technologies?

They may only have $4 million and $9 million in yearly revenue, respectively, but they are the largest tech companies in their home states of Montana and North Dakota.

Data from the 2016 Fortune 1000 List and Inc. 5000 List shed light on which tech companies pull in the most money across the entire US.

Here's how the breakdown looks.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

