Tech Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died in an apparent suicide

Chester Bennington, singer for Linkin Park, hanged himself Thursday morning, according to TMZ.

Chester Bennington.

(Christopher Polk/Getty)
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide in his residence in Los Angeles, TMZ reported on Thursday.

Bennington was 41.

The singer, who had spoken about struggling with drugs and alcohol for years, reportedly hanged himself. His body was discovered Thursday morning, according to TMZ's sources.

Bennington was close friends with fellow rocker Chris Cornell, who also committed suicide by hanging in May. Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Linkin Park had a string of hits in the late 1990 and early 2000s. Bennington's screeching vocals were one of the band's trademarks.

Bennington is survived by his wife and six children.

Bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted on Thursday:

