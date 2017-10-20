Tech :  How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTV

The launch of much awaited Kwesé Tv in Nigeria and Kenya is considered the main threat to the pay-tv market dominance of DSTV and GOTV in Africa.

The periodic pricing model is expected to give viewers the chance to choose viewing plans that suit their lifestyles, an opportunity not available in Multichoice – operator of DSTV and GOTV, pricing system. This is also the main thrust of the competition.

“With Kwesé, content is not only accessible through our multi-platform service, but also through a revolutionary payment model. We have pioneered ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programming which enables consumers to purchase three and seven-day subscriptions at N990 and N1,850 respectively, as well as a 30-day subscription option for only N6,275,” said Elizabeth Amkpa, General Manager Kwesé TV Nigeria.

Though the cost is a little bit more than that of GOTV (N60 per day), DSTV (N60 for access and N120 for family boutiques) and TSTV (N200 daily), but the high level of frustration Nigerians and consumers in other African countries have already developed for Multichoice will help in the product adoption.

For Nigeria, the sentiment of punishing DSTV and GOTV is a major force that should help Kwesé TV and TSTV scale early. Since TSTV is still finding it hard to set the ball rolling on its commercial operations, Kwesé TV is in a better position to gain more commercial benefits from this trend.

Also, the adverse list of programming and contents of Kwesé TV Nigeria shows a high level of understanding of the pay-tv market in Africa as quality content is the only determinant of success, not sentiments. It is as a result that the pay-tv has been signing content deals with many media outfits including Fox and BBC.

This clearly shows that Kwesé TV is the new saviour Nigerian consumers of pay-tv might have been waiting for. Having a multi-viewing platform is one major leap for the company to get more of the market share.

“Our business is premised on the concept of TV anywhere and everywhere. This means we have made our premium content easily accessible across a number of platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms, providing unlimited viewing options for our subscribers,” added Amkpa.

Surely, DSTV and GOTV operators understand this and have been adopting many consumer buy-in strategies which many people have noted might be coming too late as the competition against an equally well-capitalised operator has already started.

The number of sports sponsorship deals Kwesé Sports have won such as the SuperSport Channel of DSTV as favourite bidders show the battleground is set between Multichoice and Econet Media. And it is surely one that would pay the consumers.

The price is expected to further crash as both operators struggle to get more market share and retain their existing consumers.

To Africans, congratulations as the fight between these elephants is one that should continue for more polarisation of the African pay-tv market.