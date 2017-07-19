Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Han Solo' director Ron Howard shared a new photo of Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian

It seemed like the new untitled Han Solo movie was in trouble when the film's original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were replaced by Lucasfilm with Ron Howard. But despite the film's rocky start, since Howard has taken over he's reignited fan excitement for the film by sharing tiny sneak peaks at the film's production.

The "Star Wars" spin-off explores Han Solo's past, and features Alden Ehrenrich as a young Han Solo. It takes a closer look at Solo's life as a smuggler and galaxy bad boy.

Until recently, Howard's sneak peaks had revealed nothing of substance about the production.

But they have now begun to show more of Howard's vision for the film.

Howard shared a picture on Twitter Monday, which showed a couple of monitors that at first glance reveal hardly anything. But if you take a closer look at the monitor closest to the right, you can make out a silhouette of what fans are assuming is Chewie.

And on Tuesday night, the director dropped another photo of a monitor on his Instagram, this time with a much clearer image of what of appears to be Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian on the monitor's screen, sporting the signature Calrissian mustache, which Billy Dee Williams originally had when he played Calrissian back in the 80s.

Howard had previously shared a picture on Instagram last Wednesday of an undisclosed character's wardrobe, asking his followers to guess who the wardrobe belonged to. The most common answer: Lando.

Wednesday morning Howard gave fans yet another look at what he's working on, this time in hyperspace. We're wondering how many parsecs he's travelling.

The Han Solo film is expected to hit theaters May 25, 2018.

