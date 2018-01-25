Tech :  Google's next big Chrome update will make internet browsing less annoying

news

The next Chrome 64 update will allow users to mute sites to prevent videos from following them up and down the website permanently.

Chrome 64 also comes with bug fixes that addresses Meltdown and Spectre.

Google announced that the update "will roll out over the coming days/weeks."

Chrome 64, an update that will be rolling out in the coming weeks to Google's popular internet browser, is going to provide Chrome users a better experience with video, and incorporate security fixes that address Meltdown and Spectre.

On the video front, Chrome will let all users mute unwanted content. A lot of sites auto-play videos that follow the user up and down the webpage until the video is paused or closed out. Prior to the update, it's possible to right-click on the tab and "Mute Tab," but video settings return to the default and un-mute every time that page is opened.

The new feature will let you mute the website for good by going to "Content Settings" or right-clicking on the tab, with the option to change it back in the same fashion.

The update will also provide High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for any PC running the latest version of Windows 10 and an HDR-compatible monitor. And one of the 53 bug fixes will involve disabling the SharedArrayBuffer feature that made the browser vulnerable to the Meltdown and Spectre security bugs Intel discovered earlier this month.

The Chrome 64 update will be pushed out to Windows, macOS, and Linux machines in the coming weeks.