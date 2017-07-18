Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Google Fiber is losing its second CEO in less than a year (GOOG, GOOGL)

google fiber play

google fiber

(George Frey/Reuters)
Google Fiber, the high-speed internet service operated by Alphabet, has lost its second CEO in less than a year.

Gregory McCray is stepping down from the CEO job of Access, the Alphabet subsidiary that houses the Fiber unit, according to a report in Bloomberg on Monday.

The change is the latest shake-up at Access, which announced in October that it would stop rolling out its 1 gigabit per second wired broadband networks to new cities and focus on newer, wireless options.

Craig Barratt, the head of Google Access, stepped down from the top job at the time. And Google hired McCray in February. McCray was the CEO of Aero Communications before taking the job at Alphabet. His departure after only five months on the job is likely to revive questions about the future of the Access division when Alphabet holds its Q2 earnings conference call next week.

An Alphabet spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

