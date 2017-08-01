Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Facebook is building a video chat device and smart speaker to debut next year (FB)

Tech Facebook is building a video chat device and smart speaker to debut next year (FB)

  • Published:

Facebook is reportedly working on a video chat device that will feature "a laptop-sized touchscreen" and be announced next year.

null play

null

(Matt Weinberger/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Facebook is working on a video chat device that will feature "a laptop-sized touchscreen" and be announced next year, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The device is being developed inside Facebook's secretive Building 8 hardware lab, which is tasked with creating consumer hardware and shipping it to millions of people.

Facebook is also working on an Amazon Echo-like smart speaker, per Bloomberg, echoing a recent report from Digitimes that said the speaker is on track to ship in early 2018.

Both devices will reportedly be powered by a Facebook voice assistant that functions similarly to Apple's Siri.

Facebook's Building 8 recently patented a modular device that could function like a smart speaker with a touchscreen, as Business Insider first reported. The division has also poached employees from the likes of Amazon and Walmart to kick off its retail push when the gadgets go on sale.

Top 3

1 Tech The ages you're the smartest at everything throughout your lifebullet
2 Tech Pluto and its moon Charon have something that doesn't exist...bullet
3 Tech There's even more evidence that one type of exercise is the...bullet

Tech

Facebook DAU growth
Tech Facebook rolls out public Stories (FB)
A typical day in the office for a planetary protection officer isn't this exciting.
Tech NASA has a job opening for someone to defend Earth from aliens — and it pays a six-figure salary
I Can't Believe It's Not Beef.
Tech The Bill Gates-backed veggie burger that 'bleeds' has raised another $75 million — see how it's made
Just look at this adorable little Super Nintendo. Of course people want it.
Tech You can finally buy Nintendo's new $80 mini Super Nintendo later this month