Tech :  Facebook improves News Feed experience (FB)

Two upgrades to Facebook's News Feed could improve the quality of news discovery and mobile page loading times.

The first affects the "Related Articles" module that appears below frequently shared stories in the News Feed, even before a user clicks on them. Launched as a test in April, Facebook said it's rolling it out more broadly after receiving positive feedback on it. It will also use machine learning to identify and send more stories to third-party fact checkers. As a result of the second upgrade, faster-loading web pages will appear more prominently in the News Feed.

From Facebook's perspective, these changes are pretty clearly aimed at improving the user experience. Weeding out false information and surfacing fact-checked articles could help improve users’ view of Facebook as a trustworthy news platform, and stay engaged for longer periods of time. This adds to Facebook’s other recent efforts in combating fake news, and helps improve its reputation as a proponent of the echo chamber. And guiding users to faster-loading websites obviously reduces frustration and allows them to consume more content.

They could also have potentially significant implications for publishers.

The Related Articles change could help with publisher discoverability. Related Articles provides boosted exposure for certain publishers, as it provides another area for these articles to show up. Publishers may in turn be incentivized to post more content if they find their articles to be posted within Related Articles often.

Prioritizing fast-loading websites will incentivize publishers to speed up slow pages. Publishers that retain slow loading webpages will subsequently suffer from lower exposure and user engagement. Optimizing webpages for speed should be an important priority for all publishers, but Facebook's update can spark a flame for publishers with lagging tech.

Attract more publishers to join Instant Articles. Publishers that do not want or can't invest in optimizing their webpages may choose to post content to Instant Articles instead. However, publishers that already have fast loading webpages and find their posts prioritized in the News Feed may begin to question the need to stay within Instant Articles.

