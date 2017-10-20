Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company created virtual robots that can sumo wrestle and play soccer. Following is a transcript of the video.

These AI robots are getting physical. They may look goofy but they're smarter than you think. OpenAI's bots can teach themselves how to sumo wrestle and play soccer. They learn using a "self-play" training process. The bots learn new skills in small increments by competing against copies of themselves. The winners go on to play other bots.

What exactly can they learn? Self-play discovers physical skills like tackling, ducking, faking, kicking, catching, and diving. The bots get "rewarded" for achieving small goals such as getting closer to a ball or getting closer to their opponent. By achieving goals, they get smarter.

OpenAI is a company with some big-time backers, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Peter Thiel. The hope is to bring AI learning to real-world objects.

