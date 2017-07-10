Tech :  Dr. Dre released a surprise new single, 'Gunfiyah,' during his HBO documentary

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Dr. Dre debuted a new single, "Gunfiyah," during the premiere of his new HBO documentary, "The Defiant Ones."

(Kevin Winter/Getty)
Dr. Dre and former Interscope CEO Jimmy Iovine's four-part HBO documentary "The Defiant Ones" debuted Sunday night, and Dre also premiered a new single during the broadcast.

"Gunfiyah," the 2-minute-long, rapid-fire track, played during the first episode of the four-part documentary series.

Some outlets have speculated that Dre's Aftermath signee Kendrick Lamar may have written the track, as Dre's flow on it closely resembles some of Lamar's deft rapping. The writer of the song has yet to be confirmed, though Dre has often used Lamar as a ghostwriter in recent years.

"Gunfiyah" is Dre's first solo music since his 2015 album "Compton" premiered alongside the N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton."

Listen to the song below:

