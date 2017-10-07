Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  BuzzFeed reveals the scale of its UK investment as revenues hit £20.5 million

Tech BuzzFeed reveals the scale of its UK investment as revenues hit £20.5 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

BuzzFeed UK 's revenue doubled to £20.5 million (£26.8 million) last year.

Nigel Farage with BuzzFeed's Jim Waterson and Emily Ashton during the website's EU referendum debate last year. play

Nigel Farage with BuzzFeed's Jim Waterson and Emily Ashton during the website's EU referendum debate last year.

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LONDON — The scale of BuzzFeed's investment in the UK has been revealed in the company's most detailed set of earnings since it launched in London more than four years ago.

BuzzFeed UK just published accounts for the 12 months to 31 December 2016 on Companies House. Here are the headlines from the 33-page document:

  • BuzzFeed UK 's revenue doubled to £20.5 million (£26.8 million) last year, up from £9.8 million in 2015.
  • Some £18 million of this income was generated in Britain, while the remaining £2.6 million was from the "rest of the world."
  • Despite revenue rocketing, BuzzFeed UK made a pre-tax loss of £3.3 million.
  • Its "administrative expenses" more than doubled to £23.8 million. They stood at £9.8 million in 2015.
  • The website paid £255,444 in corporation tax last year.

Perhaps most interesting, however, was the detail BuzzFeed UK's 2016 earnings provided on its investment in people.

It had 204 staff last year, up nearly 50% on 2015's workforce of 137. Some 138 of its staff worked in editorial, while the rest were spread across sales and marketing, technology, admin, and "motion pictures."

BuzzFeed UK's wage bill nearly doubled to nearly £10 million, rising to £12.2 million when social security and pension costs are included.

Since launching in the UK in March 2013, the website has become one of the country's highest-profile news brands. Led by editor-in-chief Janine Gibson, BuzzFeed is now the 11th most consumed news website in Britain, according to media regulator Ofcom, and has become known for scoops, such as its 2016 exposé on RBS's systematic mistreatment of small businesses.

Top 3

1 Tech Nate becomes a Category 1 hurricane as it heads for the Gulf Coastbullet
2 Tech The 10 most high-tech SUVs on the marketbullet
3 Tech 5 websites you need to visit to know all that is happening in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Facebook's chief security officer hits back at people criticizing the company over fake news and ads
The current Galaxy Note fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone.
Tech Samsung's next Galaxy Note phone may have a key feature that Apple reportedly had to drop from the iPhone X
An oil slick surrounds the Statue of Liberty.
Tech Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated
null
Tech Watch Google repeatedly mock Apple at its October Pixel event