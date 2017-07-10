Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A Harvard psychologist reveals the mind trick that can curb your appetite

Tech A Harvard psychologist reveals the mind trick that can curb your appetite

We set goals hoping to achieve something that will make us happy. Our perception of those goals can dictate whether we successfully achieve them. Susan David explains the difference between "have-to" goals and "want-to" goals.

Susan David, is a psychologist at Harvard Medical School, co-founder of the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital, and CEO of Evidence Based Psychology. Her new book, Emotional Agility, was named by Harvard Business Review as an "Idea That Shaped Management."

