Tech :  11 of the most beautiful new homes around the world

11 of the most beautiful new homes around the world

11 of the most beautiful new homes around the world

  • Published:

The World Architecture Festival recently announced its housing shortlist, which features a number of incredible places to live around the world.

Capers by RT+Q Architects, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. play

Capers by RT+Q Architects, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

(WAF)
Every year, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) celebrates the most incredible new buildings from around the world.

The 2017 finalists in the housing category, located in cities from Tokyo to Copenhagen, are no exception.

During a three-day event in Berlin in November, the WAF jury will name the World Building Of The Year, one of the most prestigious accolades in architecture.

Take a look at some of the most impressive housing projects from the WAF shortlist below.

In a narrow alley in Tokyo, Japan, the House in the City features rooms in a staggered arrangement. It stretches four floors, so the family who lives there has plenty of room.

In a narrow alley in Tokyo, Japan, the House in the City features rooms in a staggered arrangement. It stretches four floors, so the family who lives there has plenty of room.

(WAF)

Architects: Daisuke Ibano + Ryosuke Fujii + Satoshi Numanoi



With ample trees and shrubs on its facade, the Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam brings nature into the city.

With ample trees and shrubs on its facade, the Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam brings nature into the city.

(WAF)

Architects: Vo Trong Nghia Architects



The Capers, a mixed-use redevelopment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is comprised of two five-story towers. Their zig-zap shape has garnered them local nicknames like "the crooked buildings" and the "up-ended battleships."

(WAF)

Architects: RT+Q Architects

Source: ArchDaily



In Singapore, the House with Shadows is a sleek, two-story bungalow with a swimming pool.

In Singapore, the House with Shadows is a sleek, two-story bungalow with a swimming pool.

(RT+Q Architects)

Architects: RT+Q Architects



The Living Screen House in Sydney, Australia features a pool that runs through its center.

The Living Screen House in Sydney, Australia features a pool that runs through its center.

(WAF)

Architects: CplusC Architectural Workshop



The Superlofts Houthaven in Amsterdam, Netherlands operates like a mini city. The development includes 2,000 housing units, over 70 houseboats, a school, a hotel, and a healthcare facility.

The Superlofts Houthaven in Amsterdam, Netherlands operates like a mini city. The development includes 2,000 housing units, over 70 houseboats, a school, a hotel, and a healthcare facility.

(WAF)

Architects: Marc Koehler Architects



The Courtyard House Plug-in is a ready-made renovation system that can be installed inside a building so that the owner doesn't have to tear the structure down. The first plug-in home, which includes panels that lock together, was installed in Beijing, China in 2016.

The Courtyard House Plug-in is a ready-made renovation system that can be installed inside a building so that the owner doesn't have to tear the structure down. The first plug-in home, which includes panels that lock together, was installed in Beijing, China in 2016.

(WAF)

Architects: People's Architecture Office

Source: Business Insider



The Sæter Terrasse in Oslo, Norway includes 33 apartment units, each with a balcony, terrace, or rooftop garden. Residents get views of the city's fjord.

The Sæter Terrasse in Oslo, Norway includes 33 apartment units, each with a balcony, terrace, or rooftop garden. Residents get views of the city's fjord.

(WAF)

Architects: A-LAB



Called Three Views, this home in Tehran, Iran features three levels with floor-to-ceiling windows that face different directions.

Called Three Views, this home in Tehran, Iran features three levels with floor-to-ceiling windows that face different directions.

(WAF)

Architects: New Wave Architecture



A low-cost alternative to traditional dorms, the Urban Rigger functions as student housing in Copenhagen, Denmark. The development, which has 15 living spaces, is made of recycled shipping containers that float in the city's harbor.

A low-cost alternative to traditional dorms, the Urban Rigger functions as student housing in Copenhagen, Denmark. The development, which has 15 living spaces, is made of recycled shipping containers that float in the city's harbor.

(WAF)

Architects: Bjarke Ingels Group



Stretching over 9,000 square feet, Walmer Yard in London, England was seven years in the making. The development features four timber homes that are connected by a shared courtyard.

Stretching over 9,000 square feet, Walmer Yard in London, England was seven years in the making. The development features four timber homes that are connected by a shared courtyard.

(WAF)

Architects: Peter Salter Associates



