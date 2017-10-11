Tech :  10 things in tech you need to know today

1. Rumours about next year's iPhones are already starting to emerge. The iPhone X hasn't even launched yet.

2. Kaspersky antivirus software was reportedly used as a Google-like search tool for Russian hackers targeting the US. Israeli intelligence agents apparently found the exploit after they broke into the security firm's systems in 2014.

3. Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for a tone-deaf virtual reality tour of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. USA Today reports the Facebook CEO said his goal was to "raise awareness."

4. Google had to disable a feature on its new smart speaker after the gadget listened in on some users. It recorded some journalists without their consent.

5. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel threw shade at Facebook's most sacred business rule. He doesn't think much of the adage "move fast and break things."

6. Google has bought a podcast app cofounded by former Netflix execs. It has acquired 60db.

7. Intel has challenged IBM and Google in a type of supercomputing that uses temperatures 250 times colder than deep space. It has produced a state-of-the-art 17-qubit supercomputing test chip.

8. Apple nabbed Steven Spielberg's studio to create an exclusive sci-fi TV show. It has a budget of $5 million (£3.8 million) per episode.

9. A venture capitalist says he's so afraid for his reputation he's cancelling meetings with women. Silicon Valley has been shaken this year by stories of sexual harassment and discrimination.

10. Uber's biggest rival in India has received a $1.1 billion (£830 million) investment from Tencent and Softbank. Ola is now valued at $7 billion (£4.5 billion), CNBC reports.