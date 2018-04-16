Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here are all the confirmed original shows coming to Netflix in 2018

Tech Here are all the confirmed original shows coming to Netflix in 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Netflix has a lot of content in store for 2018, including fan-favorite shows like "Marvel's Jessica Jones" and a new series starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Image
  • "Marvel's Jessica Jones."
    "Marvel's Jessica Jones."   
  • Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the upcoming Netflix comedy series "Maniac."
    Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the upcoming Netflix comedy series "Maniac."   
  • Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the upcoming comedy series "Maniac."
    Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the upcoming comedy series "Maniac."   
  • "Marvel's Luke Cage."
    "Marvel's Luke Cage."   
  • "Marvel's Luke Cage."
    "Marvel's Luke Cage."   
"Marvel's Jessica Jones." play

"Marvel's Jessica Jones."

(Netflix)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Netflix has a lot of original content in store for the rest of this year.

We've already seen the premiere of several new original shows, including the sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" and David Letterman's new talk show.

Among the shows still to come is the new series "Maniac," a dark comedy starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, along with second seasons of "Marvel's Luke Cage" and "GLOW."

Netflix has said it will spend $8 billion on shows and movies in 2018 — up from the $6 billion it spent in 2017.

To help you sort through all of the upcoming content, we've compiled a list of original shows that Netflix has confirmed are coming out in 2018. This excludes movies, kids' shows, and series that might not come out until 2019 or later.

Here are all the shows we know Netflix is for sure putting out in 2018, along with their release date if available:

"Lovesick" (Season 3) — Released January 1

"Lovesick" (Season 3) — Released January 1 play

"Lovesick" (Season 3) — Released January 1

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "In his quest for true love, Dylan found chlamydia. Joined by friends Evie and Luke, he relives past encounters as he notifies all his former partners."



"The End of the F***ing World" (Season 1) — Released January 5

"The End of the F***ing World" (Season 1) — Released January 5 play

"The End of the F***ing World" (Season 1) — Released January 5

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel.



"Disjointed" (Season 1 - Part 2) — Released January 12

"Disjointed" (Season 1 - Part 2) — Released January 12 play

"Disjointed" (Season 1 - Part 2) — Released January 12

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life."



"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" — Premiered January 12

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" — Premiered January 12 play

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" — Premiered January 12

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions in this monthly talk show."



"Grace and Frankie" (Season 4) — Released January 19

"Grace and Frankie" (Season 4) — Released January 19 play

"Grace and Frankie" (Season 4) — Released January 19

(Melissa Moseley / Netflix)

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."



"One Day at a Time" (Season 2) — Released January 26

"One Day at a Time" (Season 2) — Released January 26 play

"One Day at a Time" (Season 2) — Released January 26

(Adam Rose/Netflix)

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."



"Babylon Berlin" (Season 1) — Released January 30

"Babylon Berlin" (Season 1) — Released January 30 play

"Babylon Berlin" (Season 1) — Released January 30

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A Soviet freight train's hijacking leads a haunted cop and a poor typist to uncover a political conspiracy amid the vice and glamour of 1929 Berlin."



"Altered Carbon" (Season 1) — Released February 2

"Altered Carbon" (Season 1) — Released February 2 play

"Altered Carbon" (Season 1) — Released February 2

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel."



"Queer Eye" (Reboot) — Released February 7

"Queer Eye" (Reboot) — Released February 7 play

"Queer Eye" (Reboot) — Released February 7

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again ... one makeover at a time."



"Everything Sucks!" (Season 1) — Released February 16

"Everything Sucks!" (Season 1) — Released February 16 play

"Everything Sucks!" (Season 1) — Released February 16

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Two groups of high school misfits -- the AV club and the drama club -- collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon."



"Seven Seconds" (Season 1) — Released February 23

"Seven Seconds" (Season 1) — Released February 23 play

"Seven Seconds" (Season 1) — Released February 23

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop."



"Marseille" (Season 2) — Released February 23

"Marseille" (Season 2) — Released February 23 play

"Marseille" (Season 2) — Released February 23

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "The longtime mayor of Marseille is preparing to hand over the reins to his protégé when a sudden and ruthless battle erupts for control of the city."



"Marvel's Jessica Jones" (Season 2) — Released March 8

"Marvel's Jessica Jones" (Season 2) — Released March 8 play

"Marvel's Jessica Jones" (Season 2) — Released March 8

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."



"Collateral" (Season 1) — Released March 9

"Collateral" (Season 1) — Released March 9 play

"Collateral" (Season 1) — Released March 9

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies."



"Love" (Season 3) — Released March 9

"Love" (Season 3) — Released March 9 play

"Love" (Season 3) — Released March 9

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow."



"On My Block" (Season 1) — Released March 16

"On My Block" (Season 1) — Released March 16 play

"On My Block" (Season 1) — Released March 16

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles."



"Edha" (Season 1) — Released March 16

"Edha" (Season 1) — Released March 16 play

"Edha" (Season 1) — Released March 16

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant."



"The Mechanism" (Season 1) — Released March 23

"The Mechanism" (Season 1) — Released March 23 play

"The Mechanism" (Season 1) — Released March 23

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil."



"Alexa & Katie" (Season 1) — Released March 23

"Alexa &amp; Katie" (Season 1) — Released March 23 play

"Alexa & Katie" (Season 1) — Released March 23

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A funny and heartwarming show about two best friends eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school."



"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Released March 23

"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Released March 23 play

"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — Released March 23

(Erica Parise / Netflix)

Netflix description: "They're ordinary husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way."



"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Released March 30

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Released March 30 play

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — Released March 30

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets."



"Amo" (Season 1) — Released April 9

"Amo" (Season 1) — Released April 9 play

"Amo" (Season 1) — Released April 9

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Despite the Philippine government's crackdown on narcotics, high schooler Joseph expands his drug running while his cop uncle profits from corruption."



"Lost In Space" (Season 1) — Released April 13

"Lost In Space" (Season 1) — Released April 13 play

"Lost In Space" (Season 1) — Released April 13

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Stranded light years from their destination, the Robinson family must come together to survive. A new drama series based on the 1960s sci-fi classic."



"The Rain" (Season 1) — May 4

"The Rain" (Season 1) — May 4 play

"The Rain" (Season 1) — May 4

(Netflix)

Netflix descripition: "Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia's population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety — and answers."



"Dear White People" (Season 2) — May 4

"Dear White People" (Season 2) — May 4 play

"Dear White People" (Season 2) — May 4

(Roadside Attractions)

Netflix description: "Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as 'post-racial' as it thinks."



"Bill Nye Saves the World" (Season 3) — May 11

"Bill Nye Saves the World" (Season 3) — May 11 play

"Bill Nye Saves the World" (Season 3) — May 11

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Emmy-winning host Bill Nye brings experts and famous guests to his lab for a talk show exploring scientific issues that touch our lives."



"The Break with Michelle Wolf" (Season 1) — May 27

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" (Season 1) — May 27 play

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" (Season 1) — May 27

(Getty Images)

Netflix description: "Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on 'The Daily Show' and 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'"



"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — June 22

"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — June 22 play

"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — June 22

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero."



"Sacred Games" (Season 1) — July 6

"Sacred Games" (Season 1) — July 6 play

"Sacred Games" (Season 1) — July 6

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India's economic renaissance. Based on the novel."



"GLOW" (Season 2) — 2018

"GLOW" (Season 2) — 2018 play

"GLOW" (Season 2) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind 'Orange Is the New Black.'"



"Dogs of Berlin" (Season 1) — 2018

"Dogs of Berlin" (Season 1) — 2018 play

"Dogs of Berlin" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A politically sensitive murder forces two disparate detectives into a battle with the Berlin underworld and a confrontation with their own corruption."



"Insatiable" (Season 1) — 2018

Debby Ryan stars in "Insatiable." play

Debby Ryan stars in "Insatiable."

(Neilson Barnard/Getty)

Netflix description: "In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client."



"Raising Dion" (Season 1) — 2018

"Raising Dion" (Season 1) — 2018 play

"Raising Dion" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A single mom must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her husband's death."



"The Umbrella Academy" (Season 1) — 2018

"The Umbrella Academy" (Season 1) — 2018 play

"The Umbrella Academy" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death, the threat of the apocalypse and more."



"Samantha!" (Season 1) — 2018

"Samantha!" (Season 1) — 2018 play

"Samantha!" (Season 1) — 2018

(Netflix)

Netflix description: "A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight."



"The Good Cop" (Season 1) — 2018

Tony Danza stars in "The Good Cop." play

Tony Danza stars in "The Good Cop."

(AP / Matt Rourke)

Netflix description: "Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., in everything from handling criminals to handling women."



"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (Mini-series) — 2018

Joel and Ethan Coen. play

Joel and Ethan Coen.

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

Netflix description: "Saddle up for six tales about the American frontier from the unique minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed this anthology."



"Maniac" (Season 1) — 2018

"Maniac" (Season 1) — 2018 play

"Maniac" (Season 1) — 2018

(John Sciulli/Getty)

Netflix description: "Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy series about an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams."



Top 3

1 Tech Undercover author finds Amazon warehouse workers in UK 'peed in...bullet
2 Tech A desperately thin whale washed up dead on a beach with 29 kg of...bullet
3 Tech The 32 movies coming out this summer you can’t miss — from...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Niv Dror
Tech Silicon Valley's newest investor is a guy who raised $3 million to start ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Capital — named after the shrugging emoji tattooed on his wrist
The Lyrid meteor shower, pictured in 2015.
Tech A dazzling annual meteor shower starts this week — here's how to watch it
null
Tech More than 200 million eggs are being recalled because of salmonella — here's what the illness is and how to avoid it
null
Tech Ketamine could become the first new depression drug in more than 30 years