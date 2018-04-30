Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Accounteer, wins Lagos edition of the MEST Africa Challenge

Niyi Adegboye of Accounteer poses with MEST Africa and Accounteer staff play

Staff of Accounteer and MEST Africa pose for a photograph

(MEST Africa)
On Saturday, April 28, 2018, cloud accounting startup, Accounteer, came first in the MEST Africa Challenge. The event held at MEST Africa’s Lagos incubator in Ikoyi.

Accounteer faced competition from seven other non-MEST startups to emerge winner. This win guarantees it a place at the MEST Africa Summit in Cape Town this June and a chance to compete for $50,000 in equity investment.

For as low as $10 per month (3600 Naira), Accounteer allows small business owners create invoices, track expenses, and follow up on their finances online without the fear of losing their records or the stress of spending so much time on manual processes.

The competitors

The other startups that competed on Saturday include: OsusuMobile, a fintech startup that provides microloans and microsavings to small-scale entrepreneurs through their mobile phones; OVG Media, a digital video platform that offers high-quality content produced for the Africa market; Nebula Pay, a conversational payments platform available on Skype and Facebook; OyaPay, which allows users perform monetary transactions with QR codes, even if they do not have cash or a card in hand; PayPass, a universal ticket purchase platform; Jara, a platform that partners with retailers to reward users and shoppers with discounts; and Wallet, a software that lets you perform monetary transactions using your phone number.

OyaPay making their presentation during the MEST Africa Challenge play

OyaPay making their presentation during the MEST Africa Challenge

(MEST Africa)

 

The judges

The competition was judged by Ike Eze, director, eTranzact; Tunji Eleso, Managing Partner, Growth Capital by CCHub; and Daniel Isa, MEST Incubator Tech and Business Fellow.

The competition also held in Accra on the same day while another one holds in Nairbi, Kenya on April 30, 2018.

Top 3

