A Nigerian app has been selected for the PeaceTech Accelerator

news

Nigeria's Dropque will participate alongside 9 other startups in the Cohort 4 of the PeaceTech Accelerator.

The Accelerator is housed at the iconic United States Institute of Peacebuilding on the National Mall and hosted by C5, the investment specialist firm.

Nigeria's interactive and intelligent talent application, Dropque has been selected among nine others companies to participate at Cohort 4 of the PeaceTech Accelerator, in Washington, D.C.

The Accelerator is housed at the iconic United States Institute of Peacebuilding on the National Mall and hosted by C5, the investment specialist firm investing into cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud.

C5 is the lead investor and supported by partners Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), SAP NS2 and PeaceTech Lab.

Opeyemi Akinwoleola, CEO and Co-founder, said: "Dropque is excited to be participating in Peace Tech Accelerator’s Summer Cohort of 2018. Peace Tech’s network of Investors, Mentors and Partner organisations are resources we look forward to leveraging fully to scale Dropque’s operations and grow our Client Base quickly.”

“We look forward to bringing the new learnings and perspectives back to base and apply them in getting Dropque to the next level.”

Also READ: Tech giant extended its Launchpad Accelerator programme to 12 African countries

Yinka Akinbobola, Dropque’s CPO, said: “We built Dropque from the ground up as a means of attacking the huge unemployment problem emerging and developing economies face. As young graduates from Africa, we understand the problems of being lost in the application blackhole and the tedium of going through Resumes which don’t tell you much about candidates.”

Mike Ravenscroft, Program Director at C5 Accelerate stated that: “Dropque’s strong team, significant traction and potential for high growth are what we look for when accepting Companies into our program. The impact of the company in the hiring space in Africa also drew our attention to getting them into our program and helping them scale”.

Other companies selected include:

3DS Technologies (Kenya): Africa’s premier technology, software and services company specializing in digitization of documents, database management, data fusion and data analysis for enterprises.

Agromovil (U.S.): An app-enabled B2B solution combing on-demand transport and mobile payments to get more crops to market across the developing world.

HighSide (U.S.): Securing internal team communications and file sharing layers to reduce business risk.

Neuralys (U.S.): Empowers teams to manage cybersecurity effortlessly by enforcing accountability, orchestrating security tools and creating mitigation strategies.

Pinkaloo (U.S.): Modernizing charitable giving through a white-label Venmo for managing donations.

Sou Sou (U.S.): A customer relationship management (CRM) platform for the financial industry to help people save more, build strong credit and attract loans.

Suavei (U.S.): Formed by a team of seasoned cybersecurity experts that believe in securing the growing army of IoT devices is both feasible and an imperative to prevent massive socio-economic losses.

TaQadam (U.S.): Making visual data AI ready by providing image data management and annotation-as-a-service.

Video Volunteers (U.S./India): Empowering citizen journalists to make a real change.

Also READ: Nigerian fintech startup, Lidya secures $6.9m funding to allow it expand its loan book across Africa

The Cohort 4 runs from June 4 – July 27, 2018.

Dropque

Dropque is Africa’s first interactive and intelligent talent assessment platform. It uses crisp candidate profile, unassisted video interviews and AI to help companies find talent faster, save money and make better hiring decisions. The primary objective at Dropque is to make the candidate experience flexible and pleasant while helping the Recruiters save time and cost without compromising hiring quality.