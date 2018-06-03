news

A total of 954 vehicles have been handed over to football governing body, FIFA, by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors to help with logistical operations during 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

The official FIFA partners, Hyundai Motor delivered 530 vehicles and Kia Motors delivered 424 vehicles less than two weeks before the 2018 FIFA World kicks off in Russia.

A handover event took place on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which will host the Opening Match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in 14 days' time - as well as the Final on Sunday 15 July 2018.

The fleet of vehicles

The 954-strong fleet of vehicles - including Hyundai's Santa Fe, Tucson, and Starex models and Kia's K9, Sorento, Sportage and Ceed models - will transport the national football teams, referees, officials, delegates and VIPs during the tournament.

Statement from officials

Minsoo Kim, Vice President of Hyundai Motor’s Marketing Division said, “We are proud to again partner with FIFA for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the biggest international sporting tournament in the world.”

“Transport is an important logistical element at an event of this scale. As the FIFA World Cup's Official Automotive Partner, we are committed to assisting the event organizers with running a streamlined event, just as we are committed to caring for our customers by ensuring special and rewarding Hyundai ownership experiences the world over.”

Jeong Won-jeong, President of Kia Motors Russia said, “We are excited to be involved in making the 2018 FIFA World Cup a success, and we look forward to bringing people closer to the Kia brand through this major event.”

Jean-François Pathy, FIFA Director Marketing Services, said. “Hyundai Motor hold an important role in the operational success of our events. Their vehicles will ensure a smooth operation of the event, enabling us to transport players, media and officials throughout the tournament. Both FIFA and Hyundai Motor share a passion for football and we are ready to deliver the excitement of the beautiful game to fans around the globe.”

Hyundai Motor has been FIFA’s official partner since 1999.

2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia with 32 teams including the Super Eagles from 5 confederations hosted in 11 cities across Russia for the quadrennial international football tournament.