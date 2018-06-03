23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup

Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa make the final squad list
Nigeria's Super Eagles first game will be against Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium.
President Muhammadu Buhari urged the team to make the country proud at the tournament.
The Nigeria football federation has released final list of 23-man Super Eagles squad to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The official social media account of the country's football body dropped the final list on Sunday, June 3, 2018.
The players on the final list are:
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Daniel Akpeyi
Francis Uzoho
Also READ: Super Eagles’ physiotherapist, equipment manager denied Austrian visa ahead of Croatia friendly
William Ekong
Leon Balogun
Kenneth Omeruo
Bryan Idowu
Chidozie Awziem
Abdullahi Shehu
Elderson Echiejile
Tyronne ebuehi
Mike John Obi
Ogenyi Onazi
John Ogu
Wilfred Ndidi
Oghenekaro Etebo
Joel Obi
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
Victor Moses
Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Also READ: The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup
Simeon Nwankwo.
Last week, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari urged the team to make the country proud at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia. 32 teams including the Super Eagles from 5 confederations will be hosted in 11 cities across Russia for the quadrennial international football tournament.
Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium, in the city of Kaliningrad, Russia at the first outing.