Home > Business Insider > Sports >

23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup

Sports Here's the 23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa make the final squad list

Here's the 23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup play Here's the 23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup (Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • NFF has announced the final list of the 23-man Super Eagles squad to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Nigeria's Super Eagles first game will be against Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium.

  • President Muhammadu Buhari urged the team to make the country proud at the tournament.

The Nigeria football federation has released final list of 23-man Super Eagles squad to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The official social media account of the country's football body dropped the final list on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

The players on the final list are:

Goal Keepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

Francis Uzoho

Also READ: Super Eagles’ physiotherapist, equipment manager denied Austrian visa ahead of Croatia friendly

Defenders

William Ekong

Leon Balogun

Kenneth Omeruo

Bryan Idowu

Chidozie Awziem

Abdullahi Shehu

Elderson Echiejile

Tyronne ebuehi

Midfielders

Mike John Obi

Ogenyi Onazi

John Ogu

Wilfred Ndidi

 

Oghenekaro Etebo

Joel Obi

Forwards

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Also READ: The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup

Simeon Nwankwo.

Last week, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari urged the team to make the country proud at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia. 32 teams including the Super Eagles from 5 confederations will be hosted in 11 cities across Russia for the quadrennial international football tournament.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium, in the city of Kaliningrad, Russia at the first outing.

Top 3

1 Sports These 25 players made Super Eagles squad for World Cup ahead of...bullet
2 Sports Nigeria’s $90 World Cup kit is generating buzz around the world...bullet
3 Sports The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cupbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel impressed against England
Football Nigeria must improve before World Cup admits Mikel
England's midfielder Dele Alli has promised not to lose his temper at the World Cup
Football Fiery Alli vows to keep cool at World Cup
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo (L), who plays for Verona in Italy, was the surprise name retained in the final 23-man World Cup squad after making his debut just six days ago against Honduras
Football Verona youngster Lee makes final South Korea World Cup 23
Tim Cahill of Australia (C) is his country's most prolific international scorer with 50 goals and has scored at his three previous World Cups
Football Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad