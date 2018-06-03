23-man squad Nigeria have named for the 2018 World Cup

news

NFF has announced the final list of the 23-man Super Eagles squad to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria's Super Eagles first game will be against Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium.

President Muhammadu Buhari urged the team to make the country proud at the tournament.

The Nigeria football federation has released final list of 23-man Super Eagles squad to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The official social media account of the country's football body dropped the final list on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

The players on the final list are:

Goal Keepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

Francis Uzoho

Defenders

William Ekong

Leon Balogun

Kenneth Omeruo

Bryan Idowu

Chidozie Awziem

Abdullahi Shehu

Elderson Echiejile

Tyronne ebuehi

Midfielders

Mike John Obi

Ogenyi Onazi

John Ogu

Wilfred Ndidi

Oghenekaro Etebo

Joel Obi

Forwards

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Simeon Nwankwo.

Last week, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari urged the team to make the country proud at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia. 32 teams including the Super Eagles from 5 confederations will be hosted in 11 cities across Russia for the quadrennial international football tournament.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium, in the city of Kaliningrad, Russia at the first outing.