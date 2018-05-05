news

Joseph Yobo believes the current Super Eagles squad will triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Yobo also commended the effort of the Coach, Gernot Rohr, in bringing together gifted players to fight for jerseys ahead of the Mundial.

Former Super Eagles coach, Joseph Yobo believes the current Super Eagles squad will triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria’s ex-international raises hope regarding the performance of the current squad of the Super Eagles, who will be led to the tournament by Coach, Gernot Rohr.

“I believe the current squad of the Super Eagles would excel in Russia,” Yobo dropped.

Yobo also commended the effort of the Coach, Gernot Rohr, in bringing together gifted players to fight for jerseys ahead of the Mundial.

Boosting the confidence of the team not to be intimidated by the Croatia, Argentina and Iceland teams in their group, Yobo said he was of the opinion that the challenge in the goalkeeping aspect would be overcome and the team would do the nation proud in Russia.

The ex-footballer, who recently hosted Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home, made this known on Thursday, May 3, 2018, on the sidelines of a media launch of Multichoice Nigeria’s plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Yobo commends Multichoice Nigeria for striving to do more

Speaking on the sidelines of a media parley organised by Multichoice Nigeria to unfold its plans to bring the world soccer fiesta to the homes of Nigerians, Yobo commended the management of the pay-TV organisation.

He commended DStv for slashing down the cost of some of its decoders to enable Nigerians to afford the packages.

“It feels good to see that they want everybody to be a part of the football show by bringing it to their homes. The reduced tariffs would afford their customers to enjoy and be a part of history,” he said.

Multichoice slashes prices of decoder ahead of World Cup

In the same vein, Martins Mabutho, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Multichoice Nigeria Ltd., said football fans would be treated to an overwhelming FIFA World Cup Football coverage in June. Mabutho told reporters at the media parley that the company would ensure no one missed out in the coming football fiesta.

As part of the project tagged “Connect with Greatness”, he said the company would reduce the prices of decoders and tariffs to as low as N500 on the Gotv platform.

He also said the company introduced a pop-up channel (SuperSport 14), which has been live on DStv and Gotv networks ahead of the soccer fiesta.

The General Manager said the pop-up channel was targeted at providing highlights and documentaries on FIFA classic matches and interviews to the delight of viewers.

“We have made arrangements that the entire 64 matches of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup be brought right to the comfort of our customers’ homes with the best commentaries.

“Having showcased the best of moments of the FIFA World Cup moments since 2006, this year’s edition promises to be a spectacle of fun and excitement,” he said.