Home > Sports > Football >

Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home

Joseph Yobo Former Super Eagles captain hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home

Joseph Yobo's wife treats Eidur Gudjohnsen and his team to some Nigerian dishes.

  • Published:
Eidur Gudjohnsen, Joseph Yobo, Adaeze Yobo play Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home (Instagram/Joseph Yobo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his family hosted ex-Iceland international Eidur Gudjohnsen at their Lagos home.

Gudjohnsen has been in Lagos for a couple of days on media duties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where his country Iceland will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Group D.

Eidur Gudjohnsen and Joseph Yobo play Eidur Gudjohnsen is in Nigeria on media duties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Insatgram/Joseph Yobo )

 

During his visit, the former Chelsea and Barcelona player was hosted by Yobo and his family at their home in Lagos.

Yobo and his wife Adaeze shared a host of photos on their Instagram pages from the visit.

#Augustvisitor Eidur Gudjohnsen Ex Barcelona/Chelsea Legend. #worldcupfever #Nigeriavsiceland #excaptain,” Yobo wrote on one of the photos on his Instagram page.

The former Super Eagles captain also treated his guest to some Nigerian dishes. “They loved my Jollof and Pepper Soup,” Yobo’s wife Adaeze wrote on one of her Instagram photos.

 

Yobo and  Gudjohnsen were never teammates although both former players clashed several times in the Premier League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messibullet
2 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring...bullet
3 Ezekiel Bassey Former Barcelona star happy with Akwa United returnbullet

Related Articles

Eidur Gudjohnsen Gudjohnsen in for Euro 2016 as Lagerback confirms exit
Ronald Koeman Joseph Yobo wants David Moyes to replace sacked manager at Everton
Joseph Yobo Former Super Eagles captain and his family stun in Christmas photos
Joseph Yobo Former Super Eagles captain welcomes new daughter with wife, Adaeze
#ThrowBackThursday Chelsea beat Arsenal in 2005 Charity Shield
Arnor Borg Gudjohnsen Swansea sign Eidur Gudjohnsen's teenage half-brother

Football

Victor Moses
Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammates
Kanu Nwankwo and Arsene Wenger
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Arsenal star to attend Arsene Wenger’s last home game against Burnley
Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid into Champions league final with a double against Bayern Munich justifying coach Zinedine Zidane's gamble in picking the French forward
Football Real and Benzema deliver when it matters to reach Champions League final
Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus all want Manchester United forward