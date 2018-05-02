Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home

news

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his family hosted ex-Iceland international Eidur Gudjohnsen at their Lagos home.

Gudjohnsen has been in Lagos for a couple of days on media duties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where his country Iceland will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Group D.

During his visit, the former Chelsea and Barcelona player was hosted by Yobo and his family at their home in Lagos.

Yobo and his wife Adaeze shared a host of photos on their Instagram pages from the visit.

“#Augustvisitor Eidur Gudjohnsen Ex Barcelona/Chelsea Legend. #worldcupfever #Nigeriavsiceland #excaptain,” Yobo wrote on one of the photos on his Instagram page.

The former Super Eagles captain also treated his guest to some Nigerian dishes. “They loved my Jollof and Pepper Soup,” Yobo’s wife Adaeze wrote on one of her Instagram photos.

Yobo and Gudjohnsen were never teammates although both former players clashed several times in the Premier League.