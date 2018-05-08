Buhari undergoes another medical trip

news

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will begin a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom on the request of his doctor, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

This is coming exactly a year the president announced a follow up medical attention on May 7, 2017.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) stated this in a statement released on Monday, May 7, 2018, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Shehu said, “In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.”

“The Doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th, 2018,” the statement reads.

Timeline of Buhari's medical attention

This is the first time the President will be visiting his doctor for medical attention in the United Kingdom.

In 2017, President Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom to see his doctor more than two times.

On January 19, 2017, he travelled to the UK on medical vacation and handed over power constitutionally to the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

On February 5, same year, the president requested the parliament to extend his medical leave but he returned to the country on March 10, 2017.

The President who was physically inactive at the corridor of power for almost 2 months, went back to the United Kingdom for a 'follow up' treatment on May 7, 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday, August 19, 2017, after receiving medical attention in London for 103 days.

One year after

The four-day medical attention of President Muhammadu Buhari is coming exactly a year after the presidency requested for sick leave from the parliament. This request put doubt on Nigerians if President Muhammadu Buhari is fit to rule the country for another four years.

Interest for re-election

Recently, the president announced his re-election bid among his party loyalists. He said his second term ambition is driven by his deep passion to serve Nigerians.