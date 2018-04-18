Nigeria court to deliver judgment on Buhari's medical bills

news

Nigerian court is going to deliver judgment in the suit seeking information on the amount spent on President Muhammadu Buhari's treatment in London in 2017.

John Tsoho, Justice of the Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, fixed June 5 to deliver judgment in the suit after listening to arguments of counsel and adopted processes.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1142/2017, was instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), led by its Executive Director, Adeolu Oyinlola.

In the suit, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) was requested to disclose how much it cost taxpayers money to pay for Buhari’s London medical bills.

The suit also sought to know how much it cost the country to keep the presidential and crew for 103 days at the Stansted Airport in the UK while President Buhari’s treatment lasted.

On the last adjourned date of Feb.16, the CBN and its governor had opposed the suit, arguing that it was not within their immediate responsibilities to disclose such information.

ASRADI had said in the suit that the CBN and its governor refused to honour its Freedom of Information request contained in its letter of Oct. 19, 2017.

President Buhari undisclosed ailment

President Muhamadu Buhari returned to the country in August 2017 after spending about 103 days in London where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He also visited the London hospital in 2016 to treat an ear infection which the Presidency said it cost less N20 million.