Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has tapped Nigerian youths to seize opportunities in agriculture, a sector of the economy he said is already proving to be the bedrock of the nation’s new economy.

President Buhari stated this in a meeting at the Blair House, Washington DC after his White House engagements with President Donald Trump.

At the meeting were Chief Executive Officers of six American agricultural companies and their Nigerian counterparts including Aliko Dangote and John Coumantaros. The President, again, lamented the challenges of the country’s youth bulge, with “sixty percent of the population below 30 years.”

He said the country must help the young people to plan their future and urged them to explore opportunities easily accessible in agriculture because, as he said, “agriculture is the future.”

“We realised, rather belatedly that we ought to have been investing in agriculture. We are now aiming at food security because of our large population. Our youths, the ones who have gone to school and even those that have not, should go to the farm, to earn respect for themselves. Agriculture is providing jobs for millions of our citizens and we are doing well towards the attainment of food security and jobs. The media may not appreciate the work we are doing but we will shock them by the success we are recording,” the president said.

President Buhari welcomed the several investment proposals being put in place by the Americans and their Nigerian counterparts.

Here are 6 agricultural investment proposals before Nigeria, according to a statement from the Presidency:

1. Weed and pest management and chemicals products companies by the Americans.

2. The Burger King food chain with plans to integrate local farmers in livestock production; the Heinz tomatoes production, with the backward integration of Nigerian tomato farmers

3. A company (name undisclosed) coming to set up a local branch to facilitate merchandising of commodities, in effect establishing a link between the Nigerian producers and the global market.

4. A tractor manufacturing company, John Deer, also unfolded a plan for an assembly plant to produce 10,000 tractors in four years in Nigeria.

5. The three million tons fertiliser by Aliko Dangote, the largest in Africa coming on stream in July,

6. Another one to produce 1.4 million tons of the commodity; a large-scale modern seed production company

The Presidency said all these investment opportunities will come with jobs for Nigerians.