Trump believes Buhari understands him over shithole comment

Buhari is meeting Trump for the first time since both Presidents were elected and sworn into their respective offices in Nigeria and United States of America.

President Donald Trump of the United States of America has said Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari knows him well and understands where he's coming from as regards the shithole comment.

Trump made this known on Monday, April 30, 2018 at the joint press briefing the two presidents held at the Rose garden at the White House in Washington DC.

During the briefing after the presidents had a robust discussion, a journalist asked Buhari, if he and Trump talked about the alleged "shithole" comment during their meeting.

75-year-old Buhari replied saying: "I’m very careful with what the press says about [people] other than myself. I’m not sure about the validity or whether that allegation against the president was true or not. So the best thing for me is to keep quiet."

The US President, who interjected Buhari's reply said: "You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in. But we didn’t discuss it because the president knows me and he knows where I’m coming from and I appreciate that. We did not discuss it."

