Negative Drawing :  This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted

UK based artist, Liam York, creates beautiful artworks that comes to life when viewed as a negative.
York, who creates these pieces with photographs, draws each piece by reversing the colour palette in order to reproduce each piece as a negative. As soon as he finishes the piece, he simply takes a picture of it and digitally inverts the photograph to reveal a realistic detailed black-and-white portrait.
Placing both pictures side by side, you can tell which is the real artwork from which is the inverted.
Check out more of his work in the gallery.