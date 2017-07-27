Negative Drawing :  This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted

22-year-old UK-based artist and illustrator, Liam York, creates incredible portraits (negative drawings) that come to life when the blacks and whites are inverted.

York, who creates these pieces with photographs, draws each piece by reversing the colour palette in order to reproduce each piece as a negative. As soon as he finishes the piece, he simply takes a picture of it and digitally inverts the photograph to reveal a realistic detailed black-and-white portrait.

Placing both pictures side by side, you can tell which is the real artwork from which is the inverted.

Check out more of his work in the gallery.