Negative Drawing :  This artist creates artworks that are revealed only when inverted

UK based artist, Liam York, creates beautiful artworks that comes to life when viewed as a negative.

22-year-old UK-based artist and illustrator, Liam York, creates incredible portraits (negative drawings) that come to life when the blacks and whites are inverted.

play Negative drawing by Liam York (Instagram)
 

York, who creates these pieces with photographs, draws each piece by reversing the colour palette in order to reproduce each piece as a negative. As soon as he finishes the piece, he simply takes a picture of it and digitally inverts the photograph to reveal a realistic detailed black-and-white portrait.

play Negative drawing by Liam York (Instagram)

 

Placing both pictures side by side, you can tell which is the real artwork from which is the inverted.

play Negative drawing by Liam York (Instagram)

 

Check out more of his work in the gallery.

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

