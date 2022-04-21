'You cannot win football games like this'- Chelsea manager Tuchel slams cheap mistakes

Reflecting on the game, Tuchel believes his side was unfortunate, and the game could have swung in any direction.

"It was a wild and open game in the first half and did well to come back twice. In the second half, we had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do in consecutive matches. But we're doing it." Tuchel said.

To Tuchel, one thing was clear from the loss: his players need to sit up.

"It's the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level to do this. It's simply impossible, and you cannot win football games like this.

"I don't see it in any other matches, but I see it now in consecutive matches of our games, and it has to stop." Tuchel told SkySports.

Many people were surprised that Chelsea fielded a side without arguably their best two defenders. Thiago Silva came on at halftime for a struggling Andreas Christensen, but Antonio Rudiger missed out entirely due to a groin injury.

Reacting to a question about the German's absence, Tuchel played down Rudiger's absence.

"We conceded seven goals with Toni against Brentford and Real Madrid, that answers the question. It's not about individual players," said Tuchel.

Chelsea remains in contention for a Champions League spot, sitting in third place on the table, five points ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham, who are tied for fourth.