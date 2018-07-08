Vital stats of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after quarter finals

news

A total of 60 matches have been played thus far in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has witnessed 157 goals after the quarters

The tournament has realized of 2.6 goals per game.

Harry Kane is the leading top scorer, after the quarter finals, with six (6) goals.

Mathias Jorgensen 1st minute goal for Denmark against Croatia is the fastest of the tournament

Belgium have scored more goals thus far in the tournament- 14

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the Video Assistant Referee was used. France benefited from the first ever VAR decision, when Antoine Griezman was awarded a penalty after a replay and he finished it off perfectly in France’s 2-1 victory against Australia.

Lionel Messi was the first player to miss a penalty in the tournament and it happened in Argentina’s opener against debutants Iceland in a one all draw.

A total of 26 penalties have been awarded so far in the tournament

20 of the penalties awarded were perfectly converted.

six of the penalties awarded were thrown away

The tournament has witnessed 11 own goals.

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco was the first player to score an own goal in the tournament in a game his side lost 0-1 to Iran.

The tournament has recorded a total of 205 yellow cards.

The average yellow card per game is 3.4

Aleksandr Golovin of Russia was the first to be yellow carded and it came in their 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the 10th minute.

Four red cared have been flashed in the tournament

Carlos Sánchez of Colombia was the only player to have been sent off and is the second fastest red card in the history of the World Cup. It happened as Colombia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Japan in the third minute.

Michael Lang of Switzerland is the latest player to be sent off.

A total of 46, 172 passes have been completed in the ongoing tournament

Brazil with 292 attacks were the best attacking side after the quarters, but unfortunately they have been booted out of the competition by Belgium.

Spain have the most passes completed-3120

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos who plays for plays for Spain has completed most passes- 485

Russia have the best defence-most tackles, clearances and saves- 259.

Guillermo Ochoa has made 25 saves, which is the best in the tournament

Neymar is the player with most attempts at goal-27.

Roman Zobnin of Russia has covered most distance- 62KM

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain has made him the oldest player to bag a hat-trick in the World Cup at 33 year and some months and days.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from direct free kick.

Six freekick have been scored thus far at the Mundial.

Switzerland became the first side to win from a losing position, after they came from a goal down to beat Serbia 2-1.

England defeated Colombia in the round of 16 on penalties to win their first shootout in four attempts in the World Cup.

* Croatia have knocked out the host nation at a World Cup for the first time in their third attempt:

✖ vs. France (1998)

✖ vs. Brazil (2014)

☑ vs. Russia (2018)

The 2018 World Cup semi-finals will feature an all-European for the first time since, 2006:

France

Belgium

England

Croatia.

Brazil have been knocked out of the World Cup by a European team at each of the last four tournaments:

2006 vs France

2010 vs Netherlands

2014 vs Germany

2018 vs Belgium

For the first time since 1982 all the African participants failed to progress from the group stage. In 1982 both Algeria and Cameroon slipped and this term Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia have all exited after the group stage.