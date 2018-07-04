Player ratings as Sweden beat Switzerland

news

Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 to book their place into the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Here is how the rest of the players fared

Sweden

Robin Olsen 6

Mikael Lustig 6

Victor Lindelof 7

Andreas Granqvist 6

Ludwig Augustinsson 6

Albin Ekdal 5

Marcus Berg 5

Emil Forsberg 6

Gustav Svensson 5

Victor Claesson 5

Ola Toivonen 6

Switzerland

Yann Sommer 6

Manuel Akanji 5

Michael Lang 5

Granit Xhaka 6

Valon Behrami 5

Ricardo Rodriguez 5

Steven Zuber 5

Blerim Dzemaili 5

Josip Drmic 5

Johan Djorou 5

Xherdan Shaqiri