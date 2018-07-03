Pulse.ng logo
Player ratings as Brazil blaze into the quarter finals

World Cup 2018 Player ratings as Brazil blaze into the quarter finals

Neymar gets on the score sheet to get Brazil into the quarterfinals. We see how the other players fared

play
Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to advance into the quarterfinals of the 2018 finals. Neymar was obviously the star of the show with Roberto Firmino getting in a second. Let’s see how the his supporting cast and his opponents fared

Brazil

play
 

Allison Becker 7

Thiago Silva 7

Miranda 7

Casemiro 6

Filipe Luis 6

Gabriel Jesus 7

Neymar Junior 8

Phillipe Coutinho 7

Paulinho 7

Willian 7

Fagner 7

Mexico

play
 

Guillermo Ochoa 7

Hugo Alaya 6

Carlos Salcedo 7

Rafael Marquez 6

Carlos Vela 6

Javier Hernandez 6

Hector Herrera 6

Andres Guardado 6

Edson Alvarez 6

Hirving Lozano 8

Jesus Gallardo 7

